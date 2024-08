WINDSOR JUNCTION: The Tri County U14 Girls are provincial champions.

It may have taken five straight seasons of finishing in second, but on the weekend that luck changed.

As a result of that luck changing, Tri County captured the provincial Baseball Nova Scotia U14 championship.

Leading the way to the 6-4 win over Oxford Wildcats was Addison Peck.

Peck threw three strong innings of one run ball in a game where the Ranger girls showed their heart and never gave up the lead.