QUEBEC: The East Hants Mastodons are coming home with silver medals from the Softball Canada U15 Fast pitch nationals in Quebec this past weekend.

The glorious run by the player son the Mastodons to the championship final as they went 5-1 during round robin play came to an end after playing their second game of the day on Sunday.

By going 5-1, that earned the team top ranking and double life in the playoffs.

Against Elmira Heat, the Ontario 1 representative’s bats and pitching were too strong for the East Hants squad. Elmira won 8-1.

It was the lone game Elmira played on Sunday whereas East Hants was playing a second emotional game of the day after defeating NL Selects 10-3 earlier in the day.

That win allowed them to advance to the final, a huge accomplishment in its own right for a team from Nova Scotia.

East Hants showed a lot of heart and to come home with second against the best in Canada and silver medals have a lot to be proud about.

The team will now get ready for Eastern Canadians.