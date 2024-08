SCOTIA SPEEDWORLD: Jon stops by with a review of last weekend’s #SummerClash250 which saw Pictou’s Austin MacDonald pick up his first tour win.

The win came after Cory Hall and Nic Naugle had a clash of their own as they battled for the lead.

Listen to the Maritime Pro Stock Tour Hot Pass Podcast wherever you stream your podcasts or at MaritimeProStockTour.com .