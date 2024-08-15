Women in Motorsports to be celebrated at Scotia Speedworld

SCOTIA SPEEDWORLD: The inaugural Fueling Change event, to celebrate all our incredible female drivers in the Bay Equipment Rentals Weekly Racing Series, will be held tonight, Aug. 16, at Scotia Speedworld.

From rookies to seasoned pros, these women are redefining what it means to compete in the world of motorsports. Join us as we celebrate these current and past trailblazers Friday night with an all-female autograph session, prizes & giveaways, and of course lots of thrilling racing.

Miss Canada and international role model, Jane Nicholson will also be joining us for Friday’s festivities!

The all-female autograph session will take place at 7:00pm.

Following the autograph session fans will enjoy a full evening of racing from the Bay Equipment Rentals Weekly Racing Series. On track this week are the Bluenose Pools Bandoleros, Toursec Mini Stocks – who will run an extended feature – and the Strictly Hydraulics Legends.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Current drivers and alumni expected to participate in the inaugural Fueling Change event

Bluenose Pools Bandolero Drivers:

#2 Lily Whynot – Has competed in several INEX National events stateside, granddaughter of multi-time Hobby Stock Champion Mark Whynot



#27 Hailey Bland – 2022 Beginner Bandolero Champion, 10 wins in championship year



#47 Irelyn Rose – third year competitor at Scotia Speedworld



#85 Bella Pashkoski – two feature victories, second in current point standings



#92 Emma MacMillan – one Beginner feature victory, a part of the MacMillan racing family (father Marc is a Lightning Champion, brother Dylan competes in Toursec Mini Stock class)

ADVERTISEMENT:

#99 Bristol Matthews – 2023 Beginner Bandolero Champion, daughter of Dave Matthews, multi-time Scotia Speedworld and East Coast Mini Stock Tour champion

#11 Addison Veinotte – Beginner point leader, eight feature victories across the Maritimes in 2024 – niece of Pro Stock Tour driver Jordan Veinotte

#12 Shelby Chisholm – Second in Beginner points, four victories at Scotia Speedworld in 2024 – daughter of former ECI Pro Stock Tour champion and IWK 250 winner Donald Chisholm. Shelby’s sister Emily is also a competitive racer but is unable to join as she prepares to head off to University.

#15 Adlee Lively – One feature win, third in Beginner points – daughter of Sportsman driver Andrew Lively

#16 Sarah Vandenburg – Rookie competitor, sister to 2023 Bandolero Champion Daniel Vandenburg

Toursec Mini Stocks:



#09 Ashley Stevens – 2019 Rookie of the Year in Toursec Lightning

ADVERTISEMENT:

Strictly Hydraulics Legends:

#07 Kelsey Hann – Karting standout, third year in Legend car competition, top ten in Legend points in 2024



#14M Samantha MacDonald – Rookie in Legend car competition, multi-time Bandolero feature winner



#71 Nicole Richard – Karting graduate, sixth season in Legend cars

Alumni expected Friday evening include:

Emily Robar – Rawdon Gold Miles, NS – Multi-time Bandolero and Legend winner at Scotia Speedworld, winner on Cross Roads Maritime League of Legends Tour, one ECI Pro Stock Tour start

Marie Brown – Antrim, NS – Competed in Hobby Stock and Late Model Sportsman division – Highest finishing female in the Sportsman division prior to Megan Parrott’s victory (Third – 2013 Finale)

ADVERTISEMENT:

Sara Thorne – Chance Cove, NL – Youngest female to ever start a NASCAR Canada Series race at 18 years of age (Eastbound Park, 2022)

McKenna Little – Lakeside, NS – former Bandolero competitor, daughter of multi-time sportsman champion and Pro Stock Tour competitor Russell Smith Jr.

These ladies may not be on the track every week anymore, but they blazed the way for some many of our younger competitors and our event would not be possible without them!

Scotia Speedworld would like to thank The Tire Man for their amazing contribution to the Fueling Change event and celebrations.

Admission for the Bay Equipment Rentals Weekly Racing Series is $20 for adults, $5 for youth (8-15yrs), children seven and under are free all season at Scotia Speedworld! Grandstands open at 5:00PM.

For more information, please visit www.scotiaspeedworld.ca