MOUNT UNIACKE: A 35-year-old Lantz man who is an employee of the Chignecto Central Regional Centre for Excellence (CCRCE) with offences that were secual in nature involving a student.

Cpl. Carlie McCann, N.S. RCMP spokeswoman, said that East Hants RCMP received a report on June 3 of inappropriate contact with a student by a staff member who was working at Uniacke District School in Mount Uniacke.

“Officers began an investigation, which indicates that in December 2023, an intervention teacher employed in schools within the CCRCE jurisdiction had inappropriately touched a student on multiple occasions,” said Cpl. McCann.

As a result of the investigation, on August 5, RCMP officers arrested Colin Wilson, 35, of Lantz.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Wilson has been charged with Sexual Interference and Sexual Exploitation of a Young Person.

He was released on conditions and will appear at Shubenacadie Provincial Court on October 7, 2024.

Cpl. McCann said that officers confirmed that Wilson was placed on leave when these initial concerns were made to CCRCE in May 2024.

He was employed as a math interventionist and worked in several different schools within the CCRCE area.

ADVERTISEMENT:

East Hants RCMP is reaching out to offer support and encourage anyone who may be a survivor to come forward by contacting your local police or RCMP Detachment.

Police want victims to know that they can contact them and discuss an incident before making a decision to further participate in the investigation and court process.

East Hants RCMP can be contacted at 902-883-7077.

File #: 2024-756317