It’s Keloose weekend! Lots of events planned for community festival

WINDSOR JUNCTION: It’s the best time of the summer!

Keloose begins on Friday night with weekend fun of events and activities continuing all weekend, culminating with the Home Wreckers performing and the traditional fireworks being shot off over Third Lake at the WJCC.

It all starts Friday Aug. 16 with the Adult Dance with a DJ blasting the music at the newly renovated LWF Hall on Fall River Road running from 8 p.m. to midnight.

The movie night taking place at the WJCC. The movie will be Garfield. It starts at 8-10 pm with free popcorn.

On Saturday, the activities kick off at 10:30 a.m. (line up and people can gather starting at 10 a.m.) for the Kids Parade.

It will leave the Fall River School of Performing Arts (FRSPA) at 10:30 a.m., heading down Windsor Junction Road and down to the WJCC on Community Centre Lane.

Once at the WJCC, that’s when things kick into high gear for KIDS FUN DAY.

At 11-3 p.m. Bouncy Castles and the Dunk Tank will open up and take place.

Also from 11-3 will be free canteen food and cotton candy (while it lasts, thanks to Gina Dolan of ALLSTATE)

At noon time, MAD SCIENTIST with Dr. Rocket will begin his showcase.

Following that from 1-3 pm youngsters–and those young at heart–are encouraged to bring their stuffed toy to see the vets from Fall River Animal Hospital.

They will be fixing all those stuffed animals that may be slightly hurt or not feeling well during the Teddy Bear Clinic from 1-3 p.m.

Halifax Search and Rescue will be on hand for a visit from 12-2 p.m. at the WJCC.

Five Little Monkeys facepainting will be setup from 11 a.m., to 3 p.m.

The Youth Dance at the LWF Hall will finish off Day two of Keloose 2024 from 7-10 p.m.

Get your Sunday started off with a hearty breakfast and come on down to the LWF Hall.

From 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m., a free pancake breakfast will be held at the LWF Hall.

Among those who will be dishing up pancakes for those attending will be Halifax Mayoral Candidate Waye Mason, who welcomes people to come talk with him after the breakfast.

The second annual Keloose Skate Jam will take to the skate park at the Gordon R. Snow Community Centre in Fall River. Aron Tinney is heading up the event, which is set to run from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

From 12-3 p.m., the Keloose Community Market and Penny Auction will take over the LWF Hall, located at 843 Fall River Road.

The day’s activities then switch back to the WJCC for the final stretch.

Everything will kick back into action from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the WJCC, with Food Trucks opening up to serve awaiting attendees and customers.

The food trucks start at 4 p.m., and run until 9 p.m. (right when the fireworks are set to go).

Joyful Sounds Music studio will have a performance on the WJCC stage form 4- 6 p.m.

Performers from Luminosity Circus, owned and operated by a couple form Windsor Junction, will showcase their talents and skills from 6-7 p.m. at the little ballfield at the WJCC.

At 7 p.m., crowd pleasers and favourites, Windsor Junction/Fall River’s own The Home Wreckers will begin and play a couple of hours.

At approximately 9 p.m. the Fireworks will blast up and over Third Lake, brightening the sky indicating that Keloose 2024 has come to an end.

Organizers would like to thank all those that have made this year’s event possible. Check out the supporter/sponsor board by the WJCC as you’re attending Keloose.