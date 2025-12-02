Province announces minimum wage to increase twice in 2026; reaching $17 in October

Nolan Young, Minister. (Submitted photo/FB)

HALIFAX: Nova Scotia’s minimum wage will increase twice next year, reaching $17 an hour in October, following the unanimous recommendation of the Minimum Wage Review Committee.

The committee, made up of employer and employee representatives, recommended continuing to apply the legislated formula of the consumer price index (CPI) plus one per cent, with a two-stage increase to give businesses additional time to adjust after last year’s larger increases.



As a result, Nova Scotia’s minimum wage will increase to $16.75 per hour on April 1 and to $17 per hour on October 1.

The current rate is $16.50 per hour.

“These changes reflect a balanced, responsible approach that helps workers keep more money in their pockets while supporting predictability for employers,” said Labour, Skills and Immigration Minister Nolan Young.

“Cost of living continues to be a major concern for families, and our government is taking steps across the board to make life more affordable.”



In addition to minimum wage increases, the province has recently introduced several measures to help residents, including:

– more than $500 million in tax savings

– reduced child-care fees for families

– frozen university tuition for Nova Scotia students

– expanded housing supports for low- and moderate-income residents

– continued investments to help workers train, learn new skills and access higher-paying jobs.

Quick Facts:

– this year, the minimum wage increased by $1.30 per hour

– minimum wage earners in the province primarily work in the retail, accommodations and food industries; statistics include:

– 57 per cent are female

– 39 per cent have post-secondary education

– 38 per cent are over age 30

– 72 per cent hold permanent jobs

– 41 per cent work full-time



