N.S. Health expanding AI-powered detection system after successful pilot

Nova Scotia Health will continue installing an AI-powered weapons detection system at emergency departments across the province. (NS HEALTH photo)

TRURO: Nova Scotia Health is moving forward with a phased provincial rollout of an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered weapons detection system following a successful pilot at Colchester East Hants Health Centre (CEHHC) in Truro.

The system enhances safety for patients, visitors and healthcare providers while maintaining a welcoming environment in emergency departments.

More than 7,400 people were screened during the two-week pilot.

Approximately 49 potentially dangerous items were intercepted, with additional individuals returning items to their vehicles before entering the hospital.

The technology demonstrated significant operational advantages, such as reducing the number of secondary searches by about 25 per cent compared to conventional screening methods like metal detectors, while also improving screening times.

The system’s ability to distinguish between everyday personal items and actual weapons helped streamline entry and minimize delays. Public response was overwhelmingly positive.

“This technology is helping us create a safer, more secure healthcare environment for everyone who walks through our doors,” said Dean Stienburg, director of security for Nova Scotia Health.

“We’re proud to lead the way with this innovative approach and appreciate the support we’ve received from patients, staff and the public.”

Nova Scotia Health plans to install AI-powered units at up to 12 sites across the province over the coming months – from Cape Breton to Yarmouth. These units will be prioritized for emergency department entrances, with the rollout expected to be completed in the next six months.

Further expansion beyond this phase will be considered based on continued evaluation.

The first new systems will be in place at the QEII’s Halifax Infirmary site and at Dartmouth General Hospital as of Dec. 13.

Installation at remaining sites will begin in January.

The pilot was supported through the $7-million Safety Innovation Fund, a collaborative initiative between the Province of Nova Scotia and the Nova Scotia Council of Nursing Unions to address workplace safety concerns and reduce violence in healthcare settings.

Janet Hazelton, chair of the Nova Scotia Council of Nursing Unions, said she is pleased the pilot was a success and that the program is going ahead in other areas of the province.

“The safety and security of nurses, patients and others continues to be a high priority for the nurses’ union,” said Hazelton, president of the Nurses Union.

“Using proven technology to reduce the risk of harm and violence in our workplaces is a worthwhile investment. This initiative offers prevention without intruding upon those who are providing or seeking care.”

Nova Scotia Health thanks the provincial government and the Nova Scotia Council of Nursing Unions for their partnership and ongoing support.