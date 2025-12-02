Photos/video: Elmsdale Tree Lighting gets the holiday spirit going

ELMSDALE: A large crowd didn’t let some wet, damp weather stop them from attending the annual Elmsdale Tree Lighting at the Square in front of Riverview United Church, put on by the Elmsdale Beautification Society.
There was hot chocolate from Tim Hortons Elmsdale/Enfield and served by KW Realty team members and community volunteers; a toy drive by East Hants RCMP; music; and food trucks.
What an amazing event this years was with a great fireworks show from Leno’s to cap the night off.
Video story sponsored by Top Rank Martial Arts
Video by Matt Dagley
ADVERTISEMENT:
ADVERTISEMENT: