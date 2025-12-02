Photos/video: Elmsdale Tree Lighting gets the holiday spirit going

SANTA was a popular guy at the tree lighting. (Dagley Media photo)

ELMSDALE: A large crowd didn’t let some wet, damp weather stop them from attending the annual Elmsdale Tree Lighting at the Square in front of Riverview United Church, put on by the Elmsdale Beautification Society.

There was hot chocolate from Tim Hortons Elmsdale/Enfield and served by KW Realty team members and community volunteers; a toy drive by East Hants RCMP; music; and food trucks.

What an amazing event this years was with a great fireworks show from Leno’s to cap the night off.

Elmsdale Firefighters say hi. (Dagley Media photo)

Lots of hot chocolate for those attending. (Dagley Media photo)

The tree is lit up as fireworks explode in celebration. (Dagley Media photo)

Pete’za Perfect was among the food vendors at the tree lighting. (Dagley Media photo)

There were some four-legged furballs at the tree lighting with their humans to enjoy the night. (Dagley Media photo)

Santa poses for a photo. (Dagley Media photo)

East Hants RCMP had their toy drive at the Elmsdale tree lighting. (Dagley Media photo)