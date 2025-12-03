The Laker News

Immediate need for CVITP volunteers and host organizations

ByPat Healey

Dec 3, 2025 #Community Volunteer Income Tax Program, #CVITP, #GST, #income tax, #N.S., #Nova Scotia, #volunteers
Income tax paperwork is being filled out. (Pexels.com photo)

HALIFAX: This past year, the Community Volunteer Income Tax Program (CVITP) has helped 39,9801,2,3,4  individuals in Nova Scotia receive $93,489,000 in tax refunds, credits and benefit payments. ]

Still, many eligible people missed out on money that could have made a real difference.

The CVTIP wants to change that.

The CVITP is a collaboration between the Canada Revenue Agency, community organizations and their dedicated volunteers who offer free tax filing to people with modest incomes.

Filing taxes helps individuals access important benefits—like the monthly, tax-free Canada Child Benefit—and puts money back in their pockets.

They’re asking for your support again this year.

While volunteer and host organization recruitment is needed province-wide, they have an immediate need in the following communities:

Halifax Regional Municipality, Sydney, North Sydney, Antigonish, Truro, Bridgewater, Amherst, Yarmouth, Sydney, New Waterford, Port Hawkesbury, Eskasoni First Nation and Membertou First Nation.

There is also a particular need for French-speaking volunteers in Cheticamp, Isle Madame and Argyle/Clare.

More information at: https://www.canada.ca/en/revenue-agency/services/tax/individuals/community-volunteer-income-tax-program.html

By Pat Healey

