Premier Houston to meet with Massachusetts Governor, attend Boston tree lighting

The Nova Scotia Tree for Boston. (Province of N.S. photo)

HALIFAX/BOSTON, MASS.: Premier Tim Houston will meet with Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey December 3, to discuss trade and energy opportunities.



They will be joined by Massachusetts Secretary of Energy and Environment Rebecca Tepper.

While in Boston, the Premier will also attend the city’s annual tree lighting on Boston Common.

Maggie Andrew of Waverley is one of the scheduled performers for the Boston Common tree lighting she announced on her Social Media pages.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Nova Scotia sends a tree to Boston each holiday season as a thank you to the city for sending medical personnel and supplies to the province following the Halifax Explosion in 1917.



“For more than 50 years, Nova Scotians and Bostonians have come together for this special holiday tradition to acknowledge the support Boston provided to Nova Scotia after the Halifax Explosion,” said Premier Houston.

“Nova Scotia’s annual gift to Boston is a reminder of the close ties that exist between our two regions.

“It is symbolic of the important trade relationship between us and a reminder of all we can achieve when we work together on our shared goals and interests.”



The tree-lighting ceremony takes place Thursday, December 4, at 7 p.m. (AST). It is broadcast to more than 200,000 viewers, and about20,000 people attend the event.

ADVERTISEMENT:



This year, Nova Scotia’s tree to Boston is a majestic white spruce from Lunenburg County, which stands 13.7 metres (45 feet).



Boston Mayor Michelle Wu was among the guests who attended the tree-cutting ceremony in Martins Brook on November 12.



This year marks the 108th anniversary of the Halifax Explosion. It occurred on December 6, 1917, when the Norwegian vessel SS Imo collided with the SS Mont-Blanc, a French cargo ship laden with explosives, in Halifax Harbour.



Quick Facts:

– in 2024, Nova Scotia exports to the New England states (Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Vermont) reached $1.2 billion; imports from this region were almost $64 million

– the delegation arrived in Boston Tuesday, December 2, and will stay until Saturday, December 6

– mission delegates are Premier Houston; Dave Ritcey, Minister of Communities, Culture, Tourism and Heritage and Minister of Gaelic Affairs; Kim Masland,Minister of Emergency Management and Minister of Natural Resources; and Nicole LaFosse Parker, Chief of Staff and General Counsel