Santa coming to East Hants Christmas Parade this Saturday Dec. 6

Santa in a previous East Hants Christmas Parade. (Healey file photo)

ELMSDALE: Santa is coming to East Hants this Saturday Dec. 6.

The Jolly Old Elf from the North Pole will join local businesses and community groups and take part in the annual East Hants Christmas Parade which goes between Elmsdale and Enfield.

The parade, sponsored by Randy’s Pizza in Enfield, will start at the Elm Truck Centre and continue to the Enfield Legion, where floats can disembark.

It all starts at 2 p.m. and will travel down Highway 2 between the two Corridor communities.

New volunteer organizers stepped up when it looked like there may not be a parade and have managed to get things all together to be able to hold it this year.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Lineup at Elm Truck Centre will start at about 1 p.m. The parade is expected to be a lot of fun for all participants.

The East Hants Christmas Parade is also the largest food drive for the Caring & Sharing Angel Tree Food Bank.

It is the effort of Sangsters Automotive that makes the food drive part of the parade a success.

So come cheer on each business and watch the East Hants Christmas Parade this Saturday Dec. 6 beginning at 2 pm at the Elm Truck Centre and finishing at the Enfield Legion.