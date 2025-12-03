Photos/Video: 18th annual Sackville Tree Lighting at Acadia Park

LOWER SACKVILLE: The holiday season kicked off in Lower Sackville with the 18th annual Sackville Christmas Tree Lighting on Nov. 29.
The tree lighting was presented by the Sackville Business Association and Acadia Recreation Club, along with support from other community organizations.
It all took place at Acadia Park, located at 650 Sackville Drive.
It featured music from local musician Jon Cyr, hot chocolate with vanilla ice cream, treats, a visit from Santa, and then the lighting of the tree.
Video story sponsored by Kaycee Bessette, Engel & Volkers
Video by Matt Dagley
ADVERTISEMENT:
ADVERTISEMENT: