Photos/Video: 18th annual Sackville Tree Lighting at Acadia Park

The Sackville Christmas tree is lit at Acadia Park. (Dagley Media photo)

LOWER SACKVILLE: The holiday season kicked off in Lower Sackville with the 18th annual Sackville Christmas Tree Lighting on Nov. 29.

The tree lighting was presented by the Sackville Business Association and Acadia Recreation Club, along with support from other community organizations.

It all took place at Acadia Park, located at 650 Sackville Drive.

It featured music from local musician Jon Cyr, hot chocolate with vanilla ice cream, treats, a visit from Santa, and then the lighting of the tree.

Jon Cyr. (Dagley Media photo)

Local firefighters were at the event. (Dagley Media photo)

A scoop of vanilla ice cream is put ion a cup of hot chocolate. (Dagley Media photo)

MP Braedon Clark and family get a photo with Santa at the Sackville Tree Lighting. (Dagley Media photo)

The tree lighting had a big crowd at Acadia Park. (Dagley Media photo)

There was plenty of fun at the tree lighting. (Dagley Media photo)

Hot dogs were popular. (Dagley Media photo)

A picture of a picture of Santa and a family. (Dagley Media photo)