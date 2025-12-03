EHS, TeleHealth 811 partner across N.S. to bring holiday cheer to communities

Stuff an Ambulance will be at the Sobeys Elmsdale on Dec. 7 from 10 am to 3 p.m. (Submitted photo)

ELMSDALE: This holiday season, Emergency Health Services (EHS) and TeleHealth 811 staff and volunteers are once again showing their community spirit, organizing and supporting toy and food drives across Nova Scotia.

From Sydney to Yarmouth and everywhere in between, EHS and TeleHealth 811 teams are coming together to make a meaningful difference for the communities we serve.

Over the next several weeks, more than 21 food and toy drives will be held in various locations across the province. These events are made possible by the dedication of paramedics, nurses, emergency medical responders, medical communication officers, transport operators and support teams who volunteer their time.

“Our EHS and TeleHealth 811 team members are deeply rooted in the communities they serve every day,” said Matthew Crossman, President and Chief Operating Officer, Emergency Medical Care Inc.

“Whether it’s collecting toys for children, gathering food for families or joining community parades, their generosity and compassion truly reflect the spirit of the season.”

A Stuff An Ambulance for the Food Bank will take place Dec. 7 at the Elmsdale Sobeys in the Elmsdale Shopping Centre. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Highlights of this year’s community campaign include:

Toy and Food Drives at Walmart, Sobeys, and Superstore locations across the province, organized in partnership with local charities and first responders.

Participation in Christmas Parades in towns such as Amherst, Bridgewater, Truro, and Halifax, where EHS teams will bring smiles to spectators and share safety messages.

Through these initiatives, EHS aims not only to spread holiday cheer but also to strengthen its connection with Nova Scotians and promote a culture of caring beyond emergency response.