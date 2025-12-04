HRM proposes planning changes to address provincial requirements on housing supply

HRM logo

HALIFAX: The Halifax Regional Municipality is advising residents of an upcoming public hearing on proposed amendments to the 2014 Regional Plan and all supporting planning documents to address provincial housing supply requirements.

The municipality is bringing forward amendments to address the Minimum Planning Requirements and other matters of provincial interest to the existing 2014 Regional Plan and supporting planning documents.

To learn more about the municipality’s proposed planning changes, visit: engagehalifax.ca/2025-planning-changes

These changes are necessary to meet provincial requirements related to housing supply, including the Minimum Planning Requirements.

Regional Council has scheduled a public hearing for the amendments on Dec. 11, 2025, at 1 p.m. in Council Chambers at Halifax City Hall,1841 Argyle Street, Halifax, N.S.

In accordance with the Halifax Regional Municipality Charter, adoption of the Regional Plan and other planning documents is subject to provincial review and approval.

