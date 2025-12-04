Nova Scotia taking action on illegal cannabis sales

An RCMP officer holds legal cannabis in this photo from an education campaign on how to transport legally purchased cannabis. The Province has directed law enforcement agencies to step up enforcement efforts against illegal cannabis operations. (Province of Nova Scotia / File)

HALIFAX: Nova Scotia is taking more aggressive steps to address the growing public health and safety risks posed by illegal cannabis.



Scott Armstrong, Attorney General and Minister of Justice, directed all police agencies in the province to intensify enforcement aimed at stopping illegal cannabis operations and report back on their activities.

The announcement came on Dec. 4.



“Illegal dispensaries pose a real threat to consumers, to youth, and to the integrity of our regulated system,” said Minister Armstrong. “We have already taken steps to confront these risks, but the challenge is evolving, and so must our response.

“Protecting Nova Scotians means strengthening our efforts, advancing new measures, and shutting down this shadow market before it can cause more harm to public health and safety.”

Cannabis is legal in Canada, but only when sold through a regulated system.



In Nova Scotia, the Cannabis Control Act designates the Nova Scotia Liquor Corp. (NSLC) the exclusive legal retailer of recreational cannabis, ensuring young people are safe, products are tested and traceable, and crime is not involved in the supply chain.



A recent provincial review found at least 118 illegal outlets operating across Nova Scotia, compared with 51 legal NSLC cannabis stores.



Illegal dispensaries – and their staff and products – are not subject to oversight, training or testing, presenting significant risks to public health and creating opportunities for organized crime, money laundering and even human trafficking.

Quotes:

“Cannabis sold outside the regulated system can have serious health impacts.

“This is about more than enforcing laws.

It’s about safeguarding health and the future of our communities, and especially youth.

“Stronger enforcement sends a clear message that we will not allow unregulated cannabis to put Nova Scotians at risk.”

— Dr. Robert Strang, Chief Medical Officer of Health

