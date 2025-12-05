Donation of $2 million from Dr. Margaret Oulton will transform women+ health research at the IWK

Dr. Margaret Oulton (seated); (Back L-R) Jennifer Gillivan, President & CEO, IWK Foundation; Charlie Livingstone, former patient; Dr. Justine Dol, inaugural Dr. Margaret Oulton Accelerate Chair in Women+ Health Research. (Submitted photo)

HALIFAX: Dr. Margaret Oulton’s innovative research decades ago ensured the safe delivery of thousands of babies.

Now, she’s expanding her impact even further with a $2 million gift that will transform the future of women’s health research at IWK Health.

“As a research scientist with the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at the Grace and then the IWK, I really valued the collaborative and supportive environment we had that enabled us to turn my

research into meaningful procedures to improve outcomes for infants in high-risk pregnancies—truly a

‘from bench to bedside’ collaboration,” said Dr. Oulton.

“This experience opened my eyes to the need for more focused research into the specific needs of women’s healthcare.

“My hope is that this gift will be a spark that will truly impact the future of women’s health research at the IWK.”

In Canada, research focused on women’s health accounts for only seven per cent of total research

funding. Even when women+ are included in health research, sex and gender variables are not always

considered, putting women+ and gender-diverse individuals at greater risk for misdiagnosis,

ineffective treatment, and health risks.

A recent survey by the IWK Foundation saw an overwhelming response from over 27,000 Maritime women+ who were eager to share their health care stories, further highlighting a need for coordinated research and care.

These stark statistics and her own experience as a researcher inspired Dr. Oulton’s incredible generosity.

A key component of Dr. Oulton’s gift is a research chair that will help address long-standing gaps by bridging clinical teams, community needs, and emerging research trends.

The chair is named after Dr. Oulton.

Dr. Justine Dol has been named the inaugural Dr. Margaret Oulton Accelerate Chair in Women+ Health

Research.

Along with her ongoing research to improve women+ health and to create and improve digital health solutions, one of Dr. Dol’s first priorities as the Oulton Chair is to work with patients, clinicians, researchers, and the public to identify the gaps and the top research priorities for women+health in the Maritimes.

“I want to see more evidence generated about women+ health, better care informed by that evidence,

and ultimately improved health outcomes,” said Dr. Dol. “Creating this Chair is an important step in

shifting that narrative.

“It’s about ensuring that women+ health is seen, valued, and advanced through focused research and meaningful change. Dr. Oulton is helping to make this happen.”

Starting her research career at the Grace Maternity Hospital in the 1970s, Dr. Margaret Oulton blazed a

trail over the next three decades, earning accolades like the IWK Grace Award of Distinction and the

Dalhousie Golden Eagle Lifetime Achievement Award. Her groundbreaking discovery that helped

determine if unborn infants’ lungs were developed enough to withstand induced premature birth led

to the safe delivery of over 10,000 infants in Atlantic Canada across a 20-year span.

Charlie is one of

the many patients who benefited from Dr. Oulton’s research.

“I wouldn’t be here today if it weren’t for the care I received at the IWK and the research done by Dr.

Oulton and her team,” said 21-year-old Charlie, who was born more than four months prematurely and

weighed only one pound five ounces.

“I am so grateful that Dr. Oulton helped babies like me, and I’m excited to see how her gift will help even more women and children.”

Jennifer Gillivan, President & CEO, IWK Foundation, echoes this sentiment.

“Dr. Oulton is an absolute inspiration for her generosity, and for the amazing work she did as a researcher when there were not a lot of women researchers in the field,” said Gillivan.

“Dr. Oulton’s gift adds another important element to her ongoing legacy in health research and will support critical research for women’s health, creating a better future for us all.”