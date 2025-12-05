The Laker News

Sipekne’katik responds to N.S. government on illegal cannabis sales

ByPat Healey

Sipekne'katik First Nation logo. (Submitted photo)

INDIAN BROOK: Sipekne’katik Chief and Council are appalled by the direct threat to our community’s safety caused by the provincial government’s forceful directive to the RCMP to “enhance the enforcement of illegal cannabis dispensaries, including on-reserve dispensaries,” as it is considered a top public safety priority by Nova Scotians.

Chief Glasgow states, “The Nova Scotia government and its L’nu Affairs Department does not govern our community, nor does it dictate what our community policing priorities are.

“Using public safety as a reason to override our inherent rights to self-govern and implement our treaty in a modern economic context is appalling.”

She adds, “These are abuses of colonial power, and the Government of Nova Scotia and the police agencies need to focus their policing efforts to combat the illicit drugs – fentanyl and opioids that are being brought into our communities and leaving devastating effects on our families.”

Chief Michelle also states, “The province’s actions through the Minister of Justice are acts of systemic racism and inciting hate against Mi’kmaw people, labelling us the problem, and this narrative is absolutely disgusting.”

The unilateral enforcement efforts interfere with Sipekne’katik’s inherent right to self-governance, including our authority to regulate economic activities for our Nation.

“Imposing provincial regulatory frameworks without meaningful consultation or agreement breaches our treaty rights, our constitutional protections, and the Crown’s duty to consult and accommodate.

“It is also inconsistent with commitments made under UNDRIP, which both Canada and Nova Scotia have publicly endorsed.

In addition, “The abusive colonial power to direct police raids in our community is an action that continues to perpetuate harm and incite trauma to our community.”

Chief Glasgow concludes, “I stand in solidarity with my fellow Mi’kmaw Chiefs who stated, we hold Aboriginal Title, Aboriginal Rights, and Treaty Rights over our territory in Mi’kma’ki.

“We possess the inherent right of self-governance.

“This jurisdiction protects our autonomy and our identity.”

Chief Michelle Glasgow

By Pat Healey

