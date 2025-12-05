Healing from addiction session set for Dec. 7 at Fall River Chapel

The Open Gate Church Fall River Chapel. (Submitted/Google photo)

FALL RIVER: A group will be sharing personal stories of finding freedom and healing from addiction this Sunday.

The session with the team from Teen Challenge will take place on Sunday Dec. 7, beginning at 9 a.m. at the Fall River Chapel.

The Chapel is located at the Open Gate Church at 5 Miller Lane in Fall River (the lane next to Henderson Electrical).

This will be a great session for people with substance use issues and affected family and friends.

Teen Challenge have a very successful residential treatment program for men in New Brunswick.

All are welcome.