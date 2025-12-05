The Laker News

Featured News

Suspect that caused Emergency alert in Enfield faces additional charges; firearm found

ByPat Healey

Dec 5, 2025 #Belnan, #East Hants, #Emergency Alert, #Enfield, #firearm, #HRM, #Michael Franklyn Garden Cole, #Oldham Road
A RCMP cruiser in Enfield. (Healey photo)

ENFIELD: An Enfield man previously charged in relation to an incident that prompted an emergency alert from the RCMP on November 29 will face additional charges after firearm recovered. 

On November 29, at approximately 9:44 a.m., RCMP officers responded to a report of a man with a firearm in the 100 block of Oldham Rd.

After an extensive search, the man, Michael Franklin Garden Cole, was arrested at 1:07 p.m. without the gun.

Previous story: RCMP seeking public’s assistance in man observed with firearm investigation

Previous story: Police charge Shubenacadie man after incident that resulted in emergency alert

Previous story: Man who was reason for East Hants emergency alert arrested by police

ADVERTISEMENT:

On December 2, a resident located a sawed-off shotgun and ammunition hidden on a logging road in the 200 block of Oldham Rd. 

An officer attended and seized the items. 

Garden Cole had previously been charged with multiple offences in relation to the incident.  Additional charges are now anticipated. 

Garden Cole was remanded into custody until his next court appearance which was scheduled to be on December 5.

File #: 25-172954, 25-174540, 2025-1704565, 2025-1762333

By Pat Healey

Related Post

Featured News

Healing from addiction session set for Dec. 7 at Fall River Chapel

Dec 5, 2025 Pat Healey
Featured East Hants

Sipekne’katik responds to N.S. government on illegal cannabis sales

Dec 5, 2025 Pat Healey
News

Residents invited to annual Halifax Explosion Memorial Service

Dec 5, 2025 Pat Healey

In Case You Missed

Featured News

Suspect that caused Emergency alert in Enfield faces additional charges; firearm found

December 5, 2025 Pat Healey
Featured News

Healing from addiction session set for Dec. 7 at Fall River Chapel

December 5, 2025 Pat Healey
Featured East Hants

Sipekne’katik responds to N.S. government on illegal cannabis sales

December 5, 2025 Pat Healey
News

Residents invited to annual Halifax Explosion Memorial Service

December 5, 2025 Pat Healey