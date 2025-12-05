Suspect that caused Emergency alert in Enfield faces additional charges; firearm found

A RCMP cruiser in Enfield. (Healey photo)

ENFIELD: An Enfield man previously charged in relation to an incident that prompted an emergency alert from the RCMP on November 29 will face additional charges after firearm recovered.

On November 29, at approximately 9:44 a.m., RCMP officers responded to a report of a man with a firearm in the 100 block of Oldham Rd.

After an extensive search, the man, Michael Franklin Garden Cole, was arrested at 1:07 p.m. without the gun.

On December 2, a resident located a sawed-off shotgun and ammunition hidden on a logging road in the 200 block of Oldham Rd.

An officer attended and seized the items.

Garden Cole had previously been charged with multiple offences in relation to the incident. Additional charges are now anticipated.

Garden Cole was remanded into custody until his next court appearance which was scheduled to be on December 5.

