RCMP seeking public’s assistance in man observed with firearm investigation

ByPat Healey

Nov 29, 2025 #East Hants, #Elmsdale, #firearm, #man with a firearm, #Oldham Road, #RCMP
An RCMP cruiser at headquarters in Dartmouth. (Healey photo)

OLDHAM: RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment is continuing to investigate the incident where a male was taken into custody after he was observed with a firearm in the Oldham Rd., Enfield area.

RCMP is seeking information from the public who may have seen the man, described as 5-foot-9, 180 pounds, with long blonde hair and face/neck tattoos, in the Enfield/Elmsdale area between 9:30 a.m. and 1:10 p.m.

The man’s clothing changed throughout the incident; he may have been wearing a white t-shirt, grey hoodie and/or a bright orange shirt.

STORY: Man who was reason for East Hants emergency alert arrested by police

Anyone with information is asked to contact their local RCMP detachment or police service of jurisdiction.

To remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll-free, at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

You can also submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips app.

File #: 25-172954

