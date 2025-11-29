RCMP seeking public’s assistance in man observed with firearm investigation

An RCMP cruiser at headquarters in Dartmouth. (Healey photo)

OLDHAM: RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment is continuing to investigate the incident where a male was taken into custody after he was observed with a firearm in the Oldham Rd., Enfield area.

RCMP is seeking information from the public who may have seen the man, described as 5-foot-9, 180 pounds, with long blonde hair and face/neck tattoos, in the Enfield/Elmsdale area between 9:30 a.m. and 1:10 p.m.

The man’s clothing changed throughout the incident; he may have been wearing a white t-shirt, grey hoodie and/or a bright orange shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact their local RCMP detachment or police service of jurisdiction.

To remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll-free, at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

You can also submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips app.

File #: 25-172954