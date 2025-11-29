Fire crews snuff out early-morning barn fire in Shubenacadie

Firefighter boots and helmet near the stalls for firefighters. (Healey photo)

SHUBENACADIE: Seven fire departments from across East Hants and Stewiacke responded to a report of a structure fire shortly before 3 a.m. on Saturday morning.

Shubenacadie fire was paged to the possible structure fire seen from Highway 102, and firefighters located it on Crombe Road.

The call was immediately upgraded and mutual aid protocol implemented.

That meant more crews would be responding to the scene.

Fire crews from Milford; Stewiacke; Lantz; Enfield; Indian Brook; and Elmsdale responded in earnest to the scene.

Crews were on scene for several hours working to extinguish it and ensuring it was all snuffed out.

An excavator was also brought in to assist firefighters with finding hot spots.

EHS and East Hants RCMP also responded.

Shubenacadie fire returned to the scene on Saturday night for a rekindle of the fire. They quickly got it extinguished.

The cause of the fire was not known at the time this story was posted.

(Some information used for this story came from Hants/Colchester Emergency fire FB page.)