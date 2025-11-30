Four impaired drivers facing charges after stops by East Hants RCMP

A RCMP cruiser in Enfield. (Healey photo)

MOUNT UNIACKE/ELMSDALE: Four impaired drivers were caught during the past week by East Hants RCMP.

Sgt. Scott MacRae said East Hants RCMP are reminding the public that driving while impaired, whether by alcohol or drugs is dangerous and puts everyone at risk.

“With social gathering increasing this holiday season, please plan and make alternate transportation arrangements if you choose to consume these substances,” he said.

“Impaired driving will not be tolerated, and offenders will be charged. Stay safe and help keep our roads free of impaired drivers.

“Call 911 if you suspect an impaired driver.”

In four separate instances, drivers have been charged as a result of their actions.

In Mount Uniacke, a 43-year-old woman from Lower Sackville was nabbed for impaired driving by alcohol.

A second impaired driver was caught in Mount Uniacke as well.

This time a 60-year-old Black Point man was charged after a stop on Highway 1.

On Highway 14 in Centre Rawdon, a 28-year-old Prospect woman was charged for impaired driving by alcohol.

The fourth impaired calls saw RCMP respond to the Elmsdale Shopping Center for a report of a possible impaired man.

Officers attended the area and were able to locate the man and observed the male inhaling a substance from a cannister, said Sgt. MacRae.

The male was taken into custody and arrested for Impaired Operation of a Motor Vehicle.

“A cannister of keyboard cleaner was seized from the scene as evidence,” he said.

The man was transported back to the detachment for a drug recognition evaluation, which the male subsequently failed.

The 33-year-old male from Indian Brook is facing one charge of Impaired Operation of a Motor Vehicle.

File # 20251682595 (for the fourth call only)