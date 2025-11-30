Environment Canada issues special weather statement; snow, rain, wind expected

Weather forecast. (Dagley Media photo)

HALIFAX: Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for snow, rain, and strong winds across Nova Scotia mid-week.

The weather statement was issued at 3:58 p.m. on Nov. 30.

The statement indicates a potential snowfall of15 to 35 cm with possibly higher amounts. Significantly less near and along the Atlantic coast.

There’s a potential for 30 to 50 mm rainfall along the Atlantic coast. Potential wind gusts are expected to be northeasterly 70 to 90 km/h.

The time span for the weather is Tuesday afternoon until Wednesday afternoon.

While it is too soon to give specific details, a winter storm is expected beginning Tuesday afternoon with the worst conditions expected overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning.

Slight deviations in the track of this system could change snowfall amounts significantly.

However less snow is expected for the coast, especially the Atlantic coast, where precipitation will fall partially as rain.

Strong winds may cause tree branches to break and damage utility lines. Consider adjusting travel plans to avoid the most adverse conditions.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada.

To report severe weather, send an email to NSstorm@ec.gc.ca or post reports on X using #NSStorm.