From the Cruiser – Nov. 28

RCMP's From the Cruiser. (Healey photo)

Brought to you by:

ENFIELD : Over the past week, officers with East Hants RCMP responded to 259 calls for service.

The following are some of the highlights as provided by Sgt. Scott MacRae.

MENTAL HEALTH CALLS

Eleven calls under the Mental Health Act.

East Hants RCMP are reminding the public that a range of health services are available for anyone experiencing stress, crisis, or needing support.

Community mental health professionals, crisis line, or emergency services if they or someone that they know is struggling. Help is available, and you are not alone.

TRAFFIC CALLS

Fifteen calls for Dangerous Driving.

Nine Summary Offence tickets issued. They were issued for speeding, failure to display driver’s license, fail to stop at a red light, and driving in traffic lane closest to emergency vehicle exhibiting flashing light when another lane is available.

East Hants RCMP are reminding the public to ensure that they slow down and move over when they see emergency vehicles.

Twenty-one traffic collisions- residents of East Hants should reduce speed and pay attention to the road/road conditions.

STUDENT MISSING

On November 27, police responded to an eight-year-old student that ran away in the woods from a local school in Kennetcook.

East Hants members responded with police service dog and local members trained to use the RPAS (drone).

Officers located the student unharmed and safe,

Holiday Season-Fraud awareness

As we enter the Holiday Season, East Hants RCMP are reminding the public to stay vigilant against scams and fraud.

This time of year, criminals often try to take advantage of increased shopping both online and in stores by using deceptive emails, fake websites, and other tactics to steal personal and financial information.

Protect yourself by verifying sources, being cautious with unsolicited messages, and reporting any suspicious activity to your local detachment.

RCMP are looking to identify this suspect. (RCMP photo)

Request to Identify

East Hants RCMP are looking to identify the following individual (pictured above).

This is in relation to a theft from the Elmsdale Shoppers Drug Mart.

Anyone with information can report to the East Hants RCMP at (902)883-7077.

You can also submit a tip to Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477(T.I.P.S.) or crimestoppers.ca.

File 20251703525.

(RCMP photo)

East Hants Most Wanted

This week East Hants District RCMP’s most wanted is Jeremy Coleman who is wanted for violating the terms of his house arrest and is unlawfully at large.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

You can also submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

From the Cruiser is brought to you by: