Phones for the holidays goes province-wide to connect Nova Scotians in crisis

Phones for the holidays is going across Nova Scotia this month. (Pexels.com photo)

Annual campaign calls on Nova Scotians to donate used smartphones for people

experiencing homelessness and housing instability



HALIFAX: Phones for the Holidays, a community-led campaign that puts working smartphones into the hands of people experiencing homelessness and gender-based violence, is expanding across Nova Scotia through a new partnership between GEO Nova Scotia, Boom12 Communications, and Geebo Device Repair.

Launched seven years ago in Halifax in memory of community-based RN, Patti Melanson, the campaign collects used smartphones and refurbishes them as needed to distribute through community organizations.

Each phone is paired with a one-month prepaid plan so people in crisis can use them immediately to access services, keep medical appointments, call for help, stay in touch with loved ones, and

look for housing and work.

This year, an expanded network of over 40 partners across Nova Scotia is aiming to distribute at least 1,000 working smartphones to people in crisis, donated throughout December to any one of 80+ drop-off locations, including nearly all 55 MLA offices.

ADVERTISEMENT:

GEO Nova Scotia, Boom12, and Geebo Device Repair are coordinating outreach, operations, and repairs, while the public is asked to contribute phones and charitable donations in order to buy phone cards.

For information on how and where to donate a phone, donate towards the purchase of phone cards, or become a campaign partner, visit phonesfortheholidays.ca.

QUOTES:

“We see every day how access to a reliable cellphone is a lifeline for individuals impacted by violence.

“This drive will allow us to provide more community members the tools they need to reach safety and support when they need it most.” — Ashley Tiller, Violence to Resilience Manager, YWCA Halifax. s

“GEO’s work is about more than technology – it’s about dignity, opportunity, and inclusion. To some, a phone may seem like a small thing, but for women and children fleeing violence, having access to a phone can mean safety, support, and a pathway to rebuilding their lives.

“I’m so proud to support GEO’s work and even more proud of the lives they’re helping change – one person, one device, one connection at a time.” — Hon. Leah Martin, Minister responsible for the Advisory Council on the Status of Women.

“Phones for the Holidays is an easy way for Nova Scotians across the province to contribute to a more equitable and digitally inclusive province where people are safer and have access to opportunities they could not afford on their own.

“Together, we’re providing a lifeline for people who need it most.” — Bonnie Ste-Croix, CEO, GEO Nova Scotia.

ADVERTISEMENT:



“There is nothing more important than being able to call for help when you need it. That’s why Geebo Device Repair is so pleased to be a key partner in Phones for the Holidays.

“All of our locations will be drop-off locations and our team is proud to be providing the time and expertise to prepare the phones for distribution.” — Nic Merry, CEO, Geebo Device Repair

“Many of us upgrade our phones at this time of year. For someone living outside or experiencing gender-based violence, that same phone can mean safety, dignity, and a lifeline to care and community.

“Thanks to all of the partners and donors across the province, we have a real chance to make this the biggest and most impactful Phones for the Holidays campaign yet.” — Scott Gillard, CEO, of Boom12 Communications.

“Our mom valued connection over almost everything. She believed that everyone should have access to care and to those who love them.

“Having a phone allows for people experiencing homelessness to keep track of medical appointments, call for help, keep in touch with loved ones, seek employment and housing opportunities and beyond.

— Mackenzie Ross and Ella Debow, Patti Melanson’s daughters