Three Mile Plains man charged with impaired driving following collision; passenger sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries

RIVERSIDE CORNER, EAST HANTS: A 21-year-old man from Three Mile Plains has been charged with impaired driving after a single-vehicle collision sent the passenger to hospital with what are believed to be life-threatening injuries.

East Hants RCMP responded on Nov. 30 at approximately 2:48 p.m., along with volunteer fire from Gore, Rawdon, and Kennetcook and EHS responded to a the collision in the 3300 block of Hwy. 236.

While enroute, officers learned the vehicle, a Honda Civic, had flipped multiple times, was on fire and the occupants were trapped inside.

Officers arrived on scene and arrested a man for impaired driving after observing signs of impairment.

The driver was identified as Gabriel Fraser, 21, of Three Mile Plains.

The passenger, a 20-year-old woman from New Minas, was transported to hospital via EHS LifeFlight with what were believed to be life-threatening injuries.

Fraser was assessed by EHS before he was transported by police to Enfield RCMP Detachment.

He provided two samples of his breath; they registered 270 mg% and 280 mg% showing he was three times the legal limit.

Fraser is facing charges of Impaired Operation of a Conveyance, Impaired Operation of a Conveyance over 80 mg% and Impaired Operation Causing Bodily Harm.

He was held in custody and was scheduled to appear in Shubenacadie Provincial Court on December 1.

Impaired driving remains one of the leading causes of deaths on Nova Scotia roadways. To report a suspected impaired driver, call 911.

File #: 2025-1766578