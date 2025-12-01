The Laker News

East Hants

Snowfall warning for Hants County Dec. 2-3

ByPat Healey

Dec 1, 2025 #East Hants, #Environment Canada, #Hants County, #Nor'easter, #snowfall
Wintry weather. (Pexels.com photo)

HANTS COUNTY: The Special Weather Statement for Hants County has been upgraded.

Environment Canada issued a Yellow Level warning on Monday afternoon Dec. 1 with an impact level said to be high and the confidence in the forecast listed as moderate. It was posted as of 3:53 p.m. on Dec. 1.

It indicated that significant snowfall is expected in Annapolis, Kings, Hants, Colchester, Pictou, Antigonish, and Cumberland counties.

The total snowfall is expected to be between 15 to 25 cm, with locally higher amounts possible.

Time span: late Tuesday afternoon until Wednesday afternoon.

Precipitation will fall mainly as snow inland and over higher terrain. A mixture of snow and rain may occur elsewhere, especially along the coast.

The snow is expected to be wet and heavy.

Roads and walkways may be very difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.

Snowfall warnings are issued when significant impacts are expected due to snowfall accumulations.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada.

To report severe weather, send an email to NSstorm@ec.gc.ca or post reports on X using #NSStorm.

