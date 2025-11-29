Man who was reason for East Hants emergency alert arrested by police

An ERT unit responds from Enfield to the report of a sighting of a man with a firearm and heads to Hwy 102 to go to Elmsdale. (Healey photo)

BELNAN: A man from the Oldham area who was the subject of an Emergency Alert and intense response from the RCMP on Saturday Nov. 29 was safely arrested by officers in Belnan.

Police issued an alert mid morning on Saturday for residents to lock their doors and stay inside as they responded to a report of a dangerous man with a firearm who was on foot.

Some online speculated that it was like a hunter, but as more police resources descended to the area it became clear the police didn’t think that was the case at all.

At one point the doors were locked at the Tim Hortons Enfield so no one was allowed in but those inside could leave. And those who placed mobile orders could go to the drive thru and pick up their orders (on foot).

Highway 2 by the Shubenacadie River bridge that splits up East Hants and Halifax County was closed off to traffic for some time.

A long line of vehicles stretching from the bridge to almost the 102 Hwy ramps was seen as motorists had to pull over with the roadway blocked and just wait. Some turned around. The Laker News was among those in that lineup.

Hwy 214 in Elmsdale was backed up past the lights at the Elmsdale Shopping Plaza and Hwy 2 intersection was closed for a brief time to as officers did their work.

Police announced shortly before 2 p.m., that the man had been safely arrested in the Belnan area.

No further details were available.

When more information is released we will provide that in a story