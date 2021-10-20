Province announces supports and homes for people experiencing homelessness

A press release from the province:

HALIFAX: Everyone deserves a home to call their own. Having a place to live brings with it stability, security and a sense of belonging.

The Province is taking action to help those experiencing homelessness by investing $10.1 million over two years to provide wrap-around supports, shelter and culturally relevant housing across Nova Scotia.



“These investments will create greater stability in the Province’s shelter system and move us toward a more preventative approach, with a goal of more permanent housing and shelter for people across the province,” said Karla MacFarlane, Minister of Community Services.

“We could not do any of this without our dedicated community partners – their work is often difficult, yet their commitment, kindness and tenacity has been unwavering.”

Investments over the next two years include:— $4.2 million to various organizations across the province to maintain emergency shelter investments created during the COVID-19 pandemic— $1.6 million for the Mi’kmaw Native Friendship Centre for Diamond Bailey House, an Indigenous supportive housing initiative in Halifax. An additional $76,000 will be provided in the first year for start-up costs— $1.3 million for emergency, short-term hotel stays and 24/7 wrap-around supports for individuals temporarily living in hotels— $931,000 to support people transitioning out of correctional facilities. This includes funding for the John Howard Society and the Elizabeth Fry Society of Mainland Nova Scotia— $713,000 annually to Shelter Nova Scotia to stabilize operations— $630,000 to Adsum for Women and Children to launch a Diverting Families program in East Preston and to pilot the program for Nova Scotians living in Shelburne, Yarmouth and Digby. The Diverting Families program will work directly with families who are in crisis due to homelessness or impending homelessness.

Over the two years of these investments, the government will work closely with community partners and other levels of government to be responsive to the needs of vulnerable, homeless or precariously housed families and individuals. Future investments will be driven by the changing housing market, feedback from stakeholders and partners, and the needs of Nova Scotians across the province.Quotes:“The Mi’kmaw Native Friendship Society is excited to see the continued investments for the urban Indigenous community in regard to addressing the chronic homelessness issues facing our community. These investments will support several of the calls to action identified in the Truth and Reconciliation report. We look forward to working with the Province on addressing the chronic housing crisis facing us all.”– Pam Glode-Desrouchers, Executive Director, Mi’kmaw Native Friendship Society