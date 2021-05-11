Province updates border restrictions

HALIFAX: New border measures took effect today, May 10, to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Only permanent residents of Nova Scotia and people travelling for essential reasons can enter the province.

“Limiting who enters the province, including people moving here, is important to protect our citizens and health-care system as we battle the third wave of COVID-19,” said Premier Iain Rankin.

“However, we did not intend to create hardship for people and families who may find themselves in limbo without a place to live.”

People can apply for an exception if they have:— a purchase or sale agreement for a property purchase in 2021 showing that an offer has been accepted on or before April 21 and closing date is on or before May 20— a minimum one-year lease signed on or before April 21 and beginning on or before May 20— a letter of acceptance for new employment in Nova Scotia that cannot be done virtually or deferred; the letter must be dated on or before May 7“People who move to Nova Scotia must still complete their 14-day quarantine,” said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health. “We also strongly encourage people to get tested at the beginning and end of their isolation.”Instructions for applying for an exception will be posted at: https://novascotia.ca/coronavirus/restrictions-and-guidance/#compassionate-exceptions

Additional Resources:Nova Scotia Safe Check-in form: https://travel-declaration.novascotia.ca/en COVID-19 self-assessment: https://covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/en Nova Scotia coronavirus website: https://novascotia.ca/coronavirus/ Government of Canada: https://canada.ca/coronavirus Government of Canada information line 1-833-784-4397 (toll-free)

The Mental Health Provincial Crisis Line is available 24/7 to anyone experiencing a mental health or addictions crisis, or someone concerned about them, by calling 1-888-429-8167 (toll-free)Kids Help Phone is available 24/7 by calling 1-800-668-6868 (toll-free)For help or information about domestic violence 24/7, call 1-855-225-0220 (toll-free)