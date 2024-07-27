Public accounts further proof government should cut HST: Churchill

HALIFAX: The update on the province’s public accounts on July 26 is proof that the Houston government can – and should – cut the HST, the leader of the N.S. Liberal Party said in a release.

This government continues to rake in record highs in personal income tax and HST, and won’t use that money to offer tax relief to working families who are struggling with the rising cost of living.

“Our team hears from Nova Scotians every day, in every corner of the province, how tough it has become to afford the basic necessities,” said Opposition Leader Zach Churchill.

ADVERTISEMENT:

“The government is being irresponsible with the public purse – a Liberal government would be making investments in health and housing instead of PR campaigns, and making tax cuts to leave more money in people’s pockets.”

Churchill said the provincial government also shows no sign of stopping their practice of spending billions in additional appropriations every year.

This is not disclosed to the taxpayer, and not brought before the House of Assembly, which the Auditor General has repeatedly described as lacking any accountability or transparency.