Rankin asked about release of Liberals election platform

MOUNT UNIACKE: The Liberal Party of Nova Scotia will be releasing their election platform for Nova Scotians to see–just not yet.

During a stop in Mount Uniacke at Uniacke & District Volunteer Fire Department on July 25, Iain Rankin answered a question posed to him by The Laker News during a quick one-on-one interview.

He was heading to board the campaign bus to continue the election trail and tour of the Mount Uniacke area with Sackville-Uniacke candidate Donalda MacIsaac.

“We’re still going to be rolling out some of our major pieces over the next week, then we’ll have it (the platform) out mid-way of the campaign,” said Rankin.

In Mount Uniacke, Rankin announced that if his Liberal government was re-elected they would back a federal program that sees firehalls become eligible for infrastructure spending through a newly created category in the Canada Community-Building Fund Program.

We have a story coming from this announcement.