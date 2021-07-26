LANTZ: The East Hants Sportsplex in Lantz has been purchased by the Municipality of East Hants (MEH) for $2.3 million.

In a release on July 26, the Municipality and the East Hants Arena Association (EHAA), who operate the facility and the Fieldhouse Dome, announced they had forged a partnership for the the sustainability of the Sportsplex.

At its Council policy meeting on July 20, East Hants municipal council approved the purchase of the Sportsplex for a price tag of $2.3 million. EHAA will continue to operate the Sportsplex as an agent of the municipality through a Facility Management Agreement.

“Times have been tough for the Sportsplex and facilities like it because of COVID-19,” Eleanor Roulston, MEH warden. “This partnership secures the future of the facility as a community asset and ensures its financial security in the months and years ahead.”

In December 2020, EHAA approached the municipality to provide emergency funding to continue the operation of the Sportsplex. COVID-19, the earlier collapse of the Dome, the cancellation of fundraising initiatives due to COVID-19 shutdowns, and cancelled bookings had a significant impact on the operation and financial status of the Sportsplex.

In early 2021, EHAA and the municipality began discussions on a new owner-operator model for the Sportsplex. This model is common across other facilities in the country and EHAA will continue to operate the facility day-to-day through fundraising, rental revenue, and other programs.

“We think this is the best possible outcome for the Sportsplex,” says Bill Falkenberg, president of EHAA. “Our volunteer group has been dedicated to this facility for a long time and we’ve worked extremely hard alongside the Sportsplex employees to deliver excellent service to the community.

“We’re proud of what we’ve built together.”

This change in ownership of the building will not have any noticeable impact on users or programs, and it will allow EHAA to continue operating the facility.