Vaughan brings home top 10; Naugle takes Parts for Trucks 150 win

RIVERSIDE INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY: Nic Naugle came away with the checkered flag after 150 tough laps under the Antigonish sun at Riverside International Speedway on July 24.

Naugle, of Dartmouth, never looked back after taking the green flag to start the race from the pole, holding off Craig Slaunwhite for the win in the Parts for Trucks 150, the second race of then 20-21 East Coast International Pro Stock Tour Season.

Season opener winner Cole Butcher rounded out the podium, while it was PEI’s Greg Proude in fourth and Jarrett Butcher in fifth.

Matt Vaughan of Fletchers Lake brought home the no. 0 East Coast International-sponsored hot rod home in ninth place. He had a couple of spins during race action that set him back a lap.

Jarrett Butcher took home the Kenny U Pull Hard Charger award, picking up nine positions on the field in the feature.

The race had five cautions and took just 60 minutes to go from start to finish.

Pete Miller of Kennetcook brought home the no. 92 machine in second in the season opening NAPA Sportsman Series 75 lap race, which was won by Russell Smith Jr. Devin Smith was third.



The Hot Rod Classics Vintage Race Car Series kicked off the day’s racing card with a 20-lap show for the fans. The 10-car field provided lots of vintage action prior to the Parts for Trucks 150 main feature.