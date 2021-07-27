Christensen, Dillman, Miller among local winners at SSW

SCOTIA SPEEDWORLD: Local racers from East Hants and the Fall River/Windsor Junction areas found themselves on the podium or with a checkered flag in hand after racing action on July 23 during CARSTAR Weekly Racing Series action at Scotia Speedworld.

In the Bandolero division, Ayden Christensen of Windsor Junction was hot on the tire tracks of leader Tanton Wooldridge when the back panel of his car came off and he slowed to the infield lead.

That saw the no. 24 of Christensen zoom by and never look back en route to the win.

Dawson Noble of Nine Mile River, who won a heat race, came home second. Brooke Dowe was third.

Jamie Dillman was the top lightning car in the combined thunder/lightning race. (WingNut Productions Photo)

Jamie Dillman in the no. 158 was the top lightning car in the combined thunder/lightning division, which saw Dave Matthews’ 99 thunder cross the finish line first.

In Sportsman, Pete Miller of Kennetcook crossed the start finish line first in the no. 92 hot rod. Oakfield’s Alex Johnson was second.

Here are the full unofficial results from the July 23 race action:

Bandolero Feature

Bandolero

1 24 Ayden Christensen

2 8 Dawson Noble

3 77 Brooke Dowe

4 89 Emily Chisholm

5 88 Caden Tufts

Heat 1 – 8 Dawson Noble

Heat 2 – 71 Chase MacKay

Bandolero action at Scotia. (WingNut Productions Photos)

Beg. Bando

1 – 41 Braden Wadden

2 – 14 Sam MacDonald

3 – 5 Ethan Hicken

4 – 13 Avery DeCoste

5 – 19 Landon Pierce

Heat 1- 19 Landon Pierce

Thunder/Lightning

FEATURE

1 – 99 Dave Matthews

2 – 158 Jamie Dillman

3 – 145 Nick Hurshman

4 – 133 Tyler Hallahan

5 – Kenny Hopper

Heat 1 – 107 Kenny Hopper

Heat 2 – 145 Nick Hurshman

Brad Eddy of Lower Sackville won the Legends race. (WingNut Productions Photo)

LEGENDS

Feature

1 – 08 Brad Eddy

2 – 44 Nathan Blackburn

3 – 12 Sam Rogers

4 – 87 Danny Chisholm

5 – 9 Andrew Lively

Heat 1 – 18 Josh Langille

Heat 2 – 87 Danny Chisholm

SPORTSMAN –

Feature

1 – 92 Pete Miller

2 – 14 Alex Johnson

3 – 94 Devin Smith

4 – 90 Wayne Miller

5 – 66 Jeff Breen

Heat 1 – 66 Jeff Breen

Heat 2 – 90 Wayne Miller

The CARSTAR Weekly Racing Series continues next Friday night at 7 p.m. Fans will be treated to racing action from all divisions.