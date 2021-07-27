Christensen, Dillman, Miller among local winners at SSW

SCOTIA SPEEDWORLD: Local racers from East Hants and the Fall River/Windsor Junction areas found themselves on the podium or with a checkered flag in hand after racing action on July 23 during CARSTAR Weekly Racing Series action at Scotia Speedworld.
In the Bandolero division, Ayden Christensen of Windsor Junction was hot on the tire tracks of leader Tanton Wooldridge when the back panel of his car came off and he slowed to the infield lead.
That saw the no. 24 of Christensen zoom by and never look back en route to the win.
Dawson Noble of Nine Mile River, who won a heat race, came home second. Brooke Dowe was third.
Jamie Dillman in the no. 158 was the top lightning car in the combined thunder/lightning division, which saw Dave Matthews’ 99 thunder cross the finish line first.
In Sportsman, Pete Miller of Kennetcook crossed the start finish line first in the no. 92 hot rod. Oakfield’s Alex Johnson was second.
Here are the full unofficial results from the July 23 race action:
Bandolero Feature
Bandolero
1 24 Ayden Christensen
2 8 Dawson Noble
3 77 Brooke Dowe
4 89 Emily Chisholm
5 88 Caden Tufts
Heat 1 – 8 Dawson Noble
Heat 2 – 71 Chase MacKay
Beg. Bando
1 – 41 Braden Wadden
2 – 14 Sam MacDonald
3 – 5 Ethan Hicken
4 – 13 Avery DeCoste
5 – 19 Landon Pierce
Heat 1- 19 Landon Pierce
Thunder/Lightning
FEATURE
1 – 99 Dave Matthews
2 – 158 Jamie Dillman
3 – 145 Nick Hurshman
4 – 133 Tyler Hallahan
5 – Kenny Hopper
Heat 1 – 107 Kenny Hopper
Heat 2 – 145 Nick Hurshman
LEGENDS
Feature
1 – 08 Brad Eddy
2 – 44 Nathan Blackburn
3 – 12 Sam Rogers
4 – 87 Danny Chisholm
5 – 9 Andrew Lively
Heat 1 – 18 Josh Langille
Heat 2 – 87 Danny Chisholm
SPORTSMAN –
Feature
1 – 92 Pete Miller
2 – 14 Alex Johnson
3 – 94 Devin Smith
4 – 90 Wayne Miller
5 – 66 Jeff Breen
Heat 1 – 66 Jeff Breen
Heat 2 – 90 Wayne Miller
The CARSTAR Weekly Racing Series continues next Friday night at 7 p.m. Fans will be treated to racing action from all divisions.