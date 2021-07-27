East Hants business pleads guilty in employees workplace death

SHUBENACADIE: A well-known Lantz company has pleaded guilty in the death of an employee while at work last September.

In Shubenacadie provincial court on July 26, lawyers for the Shaw Group of Companies entered guilty pleas in relation to the death of Derek Hines.

The 41-year-old man was killed while working at the brick facility in Lantz on Sept. 15, 2020.

According to CBC N.S., the specific charges are that Shaw failed to ensure “that work was done in accordance with a written lock-out procedure established by the employer,” and that the company failed “to ensure that adequate safeguards were installed on a machine.”

Shaw is to be sentenced on Sept. 2, 2021 on the charges.