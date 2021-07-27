PC’s say they have ‘solutions for mental health’ in N.S.

The following is a release from the N.S. PC Party

HALIFAX: All Nova Scotians, regardless of their income, will have access to publicly-funded universal mental health care under a PC government.

“Timely mental health care should not be restricted to Nova Scotians with insurance,” said PC Leader Tim Houston. “Under our plan, everyone will get the care they need, when they need it.

“When I am premier, mental health care will be a right, not a privilege.”

According to government data, Nova Scotians seeking non-urgent mental health care must wait too long to be seen.

A PC government will include a Minister of Addictions and Mental Health to ensure there is someone at the highest level of government whose sole responsibility is to oversee programs, wait times, professional recruitment and long-term funding, separate from the current Department of Health.

The plan includes:

A separate department dedicated to mental health and addictions.

Opening billing codes to allow private practitioners to deliver their service to everyone.

A 24/7 mental-telehealth service.

A 9-8-8 mental health crisis line, separate from 9-1-1.

Attracting new mental health professionals to Nova Scotia.

Increased training options for health professionals and educators.

Statistics suggest at least one in five individuals experience concerns with their mental health.

PC Halifax Needham candidate Scott Ellis knows the value of access to mental health care. Three years ago, he was diagnosed with an eating disorder. If it were not for his parents’ insurance, he would have had to battle this dangerous disease without any mental health care.

“This plan would have saved my life,” said Ellis. “Tim Houston’s mental health plan is a big reason why I decided to become a PC candidate. It’s a solution that will change the lives of Nova Scotians for the better.”

Tim Houston’s PCs released their Universal Mental Health Care plan last October.