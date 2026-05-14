Community East Hants

RCMP charge Rawdon man after threats made against another person, property

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ByPat Healey

May 14, 2026 , , , ,
An RCMP cruiser at headquarters in Dartmouth. (Healey photo)

RAWDON: A 58-year-old man from Rawdon is facing a slew of charges after police responded to a call about a person uttering threats on May 6.

According to East Hants RCMP Cpl. Jody Simpson, the investigation determined that a man known to police had made explicit threats to cause bodily harm to the victim.

He is also alleged to have said he would destroy the victim’s property by fire.

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“Due to the nature of the threats and the subject’s history, police were able to locate him and safely execute an arrest without incident,” Cpl. Simpson said.

A 58 year old man from Rawdon is facing two counts of Uttering Threats Against Property.

He is also charged with one count of Uttering Threats Against a Person.  

File #2026566802

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ByPat Healey

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Pat Healey

Enfield, Nova Scotia

Email: pat@thelaker.ca

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