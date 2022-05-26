RCMP investigating Lower Sackville break-and-enter

LOWER SACKVILLE: A break-and-enter in Lower Sackville that involved the theft of firearms is under investigation by Halifax District RCMP.

In a release, Const. Guillaume Tremblay said that on May 24, at 8:19 a.m., officers responded to a report of a break-in at a home on Sami Dr.

“Officers learned that a safe containing five handguns was stolen,” said Const. Tremblay.

The safe included a:

Ruger model 57

Glock model 17 Gen5

Glock model 19 Gen4

Glock model 22

Rock Island Armory model M1911A1Fs

RCMP believe the suspect gained access to the home through the back door sometime between May 19 and May 24.

The investigation is ongoing and is being led by the Halifax District RCMP, with assistance from the RCMP Forensic Identification Section.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Halifax District RCMP at 902-490-5020.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

File #: 22-61425