Team N.S. heads off to 2022 Skills Canada national competition

Students and apprentices prepared to compete on the national stage

From a release

HALIFAX: In the early hours of May 24, a team of 23 post-secondary students and apprentices from across the province, with their coaches, and delegates from Skills Canada – Nova Scotia boarded a flight for Vancouver to represent Nova Scotia at the 2022 Skills Canada National Competition.

Twelve high-school students (secondary level), will later join Team Nova Scotia to compete virtually from their home classrooms.

This year, the Skills Canada National Competition will be hosted partially in-person for the first time since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The post-secondary National Competition will be held at the Vancouver Convention Centre from May 25th–28th.

At the post-secondary level, more than 300 competitors representing all regions of Canada will participate in over 35 skilled trade and technology competitions including: Aesthetics, Baking, Carpentry, Automotive Technology, Graphic Design, and Welding.

At the secondary-level, more than 200 competitors will login virtually from their regions to compete in a variety of skilled trade and technology areas.

This event is the only national, multi-trade and technology competition for students and apprentices in the country. It provides an opportunity for young Canadian tradespeople to test their skills at a national level against a group of their peers, gain hands-on experience in their field, build valuable connections with experts from across the country, and benefit from the knowledge of industry professionals.

“Now, more than ever we’re feeling the impact of the shortage of tradespeople throughout Nova Scotia and across the country. This is why, as an organization, we’re excited to see so many of our province’s youth, working their way into what will likely be some of the most in-demand careers,” says Courtney Gouthro, Executive Director, SCNS.

“The Skills Canada National Competition is an event that industry representatives, educators and youth with a passion for skilled trades and technologies have looked forward to for over 20 years, and after a brief hiatus due to COVID-19, we’re all so happy to be back at in-person competitions once again.”

Live action from the competitions will be streamed on Skills/Compétences Canada’s YouTube channel. Winners from the national competition will be announced during the Closing Ceremonies on May 28th.

WHERE: Vancouver Convention Centre, 1055 Canada Pl, Vancouver, BC, V6C 0C3 and Virtually

WHEN: May 25–28th 2022, with competitions occurring May 26 and 27th

WHO: • 35 Team Nova Scotia Competitors – secondary students, post-secondary students, and apprentices • Coaches, National Technical Committee Members, and Team Nova Scotia Delegates • Skills Canada – Nova Scotia Executive Director, Courtney Gouthro