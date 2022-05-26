East Hants “Super Six” sports award recipients announced

LANTZ: The East Hants Sport Heritage Society has announced their “Super Six” award recipients for 2021.

Being recognized for their contributions during the past year in their respective sports are:

Wyatt Sanford – Boxing

Riley Kidney – Hockey

Sarah Delorey – Basketball

David Watson – Softball

Lisa Mombourquette – Hockey

Hants North Jays AA Midget – Baseball

A look at each of the recipients and why they were deserving of their award as provided by the EHSHS:

2021 Hants North Jays Midget AA Baseball team

The Jays finished first in league play with an 11-2-1 record. As favorites heading into the provincials the Jays didn’t disappoint winning a close 4-3 victory over Clark’s Harbour for their third straight provincial title.

At the Atlantic Championships in Saint John New Brunswick, the Jays came home with the silver medal losing 5-0 to a tough PEI club.

Riley Kidney

In a Covid shortened QMJHL (Quebec Major Junior Hockey League), Kidney led the Acadie-Bathurst Titan to a deep playoff run in 2021.

Riley’s regular season consisted of 33 games played recording 38 points, and had 17 points in 9 games played in the QMJHL playoffs.

Riley’s playoff success was noticed by the Montreal Canadians of the NHL selecting him 63 overall in the 2021 draft.

Lisa Mombourquette

After a solid season with the Fundy Thunder in the Nova Scotia u16 boys league. Lisa was ready for bigger things.

When she made the Pictou County Weeks in the u18 major boys league, she became only the second female goalie in league history.

She is actively being scouted by NCAA universities, and the future is bright.

Two X-Women defend against Acadia’s Sarah Delorey. (Healey photo)

Sarah Delorey

﻿Sarah is a two time NSSAF sports provincial champion and a permanent fixture with Basketball NS.

She joined Acadia Axemen in Sept 2021 and had an excellent rookie season and was a key contributor to Acadias AUS championship.

At the AUS championships at Scotiabank Centre, Delorey, an Elmsdale native, was a prominent player helping to key the Axewomen’s journey to the AUS championship with stellar offence and solid defence.

David Watson

Watson is no stranger to representing Softball Canada on an international stage previously being named to the national u18 team in 2018.

During the 2021 season Watson played for the Nova Scotia Canada Games team in the Shooters bar and grill league.

Watson was invited to try out for the Canada Pan American u23 national team and made the team being the only player from the Maritimes to make the squad.

Wyatt Sanford

In 2021, the Kennetcook native competed at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. Not only did he compete but he did so after 18 months of no competitions and limited training, in kind to COVID.

He was the sole male boxer to represent Canada at the 2020 Olympics and he is from our little community of Kennetcook. Wyatt committed three years prior to the Olympics to competing at the weight class above (69kg) his usual weight to be able to have this opportunity.

With the American Olympic Qualifying event cancelled in the spring of 2020 and again in 2021, boxers had to be ranked by points to earn their qualification for the Olympics and only 5 boxers from the American continents received that privilege , Wyatt being number 5 in the Americas.

Boxing strong in his first bout, despite the loss, Wyatt showed that he was meant to be in the ring at the Olympics. Unfortunately, and even if he had won, his tournament would end after his first match due to a wound above his left eye that required stitches.