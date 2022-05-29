Chute named to 2022 Jr National team by Water Ski Canada

WINDSOR JUNCTION: An athlete from Windsor Junction has been named to the 2022 Water Ski Canada Junior National team.

Olivia Chute was one of 12 athletes named to the junior national team, as announced by the sport organization recently.

In a release, Water Ski Canada said these athletes have competed and achieved impressive results at regional, national, and international competitions, including medals at the Can Am Championships, Pan Am Championships, World Championships, and victories at prestigious competitions.

In the 2021 season, Canada had athletes podium at all international events where Canada was represented.

“Canada had one of the best seasons yet in 2021, thanks to our committed athletes. The 2022 National Junior and Development Teams are well deserving athletes who have achieved remarkable results this past season,” said Steve Bush, National Water Ski Coach.

The teams are represented by athletes from across Canada. The selected athletes are a mix of returning team members and up and coming athletes in Canada who have come through the provincial and regional programs.

There are five families who have two or more siblings on the Teams. This showcases how water skiing is a family sport and allows siblings to train, compete, and support each other.

National Development Team:

Ethan Barkwell – ON, Nikola Barkwell – ON, Taylor Barkwell – ON, Zachery Barkwell – ON, Ty Bigourdan – ON, Leo Bigourdan – ON, Carly Bonham – AB, Jacob Chambers – BC, Louis Cuillert – QC, Jaret Goulah – BC, Linden Pinette – BC, Lucas Pinette – BC and Kate Pinsonneault – BC

Jr. National Team:

Nellie Allard – QC, Olivia Chute – NS, Micky Geller – ON, Christopher Horwood – BC, Jonathon Horwood – BC, Evan Kraus – AB, Sean Kraus – AB, Carter Lucas – SK, Shae O’Brien – AB, Megan Pelkey – AB, Charlie Ross – ON and Hannah Stopnicki – QC