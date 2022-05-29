Chute captures bronze at Jr. U.S. Masters championships

PINE MOUNTAIN, GA: Olivia Chute has added a piece of hardware to her luggage for when she returns to Windsor Junction next month.

The Water Ski Canada Junior national team member captured a bronze medal at the Jr. U.S. Masters in Pine Mountain, Ga. on May 27.

She had a final score of 5,130 (according to Water Ski Canada’s Facebook page) in the Junior Women’s trick final.

Chute, Hannah Stopnicki, Megan Pelkey, and Nellie Allard all had good results in the Jr. Women’s semi-finals, Water Ski Canada said in the post.

Chute is one of nine athletes on the team for Canada competing at the Jr. U.S. Masters.

That list includes:

Nellie Allard (QC) – Overall

Micky Geller (ON) – Jump

Evan Kraus (AB) – Slalom

Shae O’Brien (AB) – Jump

Megan Pelkey (AB) – Trick

Lucas Pinette (BC) – Jump

Charlie Ross (ON) – Slalom

Hannah Stopnicki (QC) – Trick