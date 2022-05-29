Lantz player named to Softball N.S. U-15 provincial team

EAST HANTS: A softball player from East Hants has been named to the Softball Nova Scotia Under-15 team for this coming summer.
In a recent release, Softball Nova Scotia named the roster for the upcoming Under-15 provincial play season against other teams in that age category.
That roster includes, Casey Underhill, who plays catcher/infield. She is from Lantz.
Other players who have been named to the squad include:
Mila Fredericks – Halifax, OF/IF
Kayla Jackson – Dartmouth, C/IF
Alexis MacDonald – Linacy, P/IF
Cassie Cremo – Eskasoni, P/IF
Olivia MacLean – Dartmouth, IF
Kelsey Matheson – Halifax, P/IF
Jordyn Hebert – Dartmouth, P/IF
Julia Cashen – Dartmouth, C/IF
Abby Cashen – Dartmouth, IF
Kendall Doiron – Boylston, P/IF
Chisa Johnston – Dartmouth, IF
Vada Kennedy – Frenchville, P/IF
Lily Brown – Dartmouth, P/IF