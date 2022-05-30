SCOTIA SPEEDWORLD: Two MacFarlands Industrial Bandolero drivers were among the local racers from Windsor Junction and Nine Mile River to come home with top finishes on Pepsi Night on May 27.

The race night was cut short with the Strictly Hydraulics Legends with 15 laps of their 25-lap feature left to run, while the Fleet Brake Atlantic Sportsman didn’t get to run as weather forced officials to call the night on lap 10 of the legends race for the safety of all racers.

However, earlier in the night there was plenty of exciting action as part of round two of the CARSTAR Weekly Racing Series.

Ayden Christensen of Windsor Junction took the no. 24 to heat race victory lane.

The Georges P. Vanier Junior High student followed it up finishing top of the podium in the MacFarlands Industrial Feature OUTLAW bandolero race.

MacFarlands Industrial Bandolero

1 – 24 Ayden Christensen

2 – 71 Chase MacKay

3 – 00 Caden Tufts

4 – 89 Emily Chisholm

5 – 97 Daniel Vandenberg

Heat 1 – 39 Chase Livingston

Heat 2 – 24 Ayden Christensen

Hailey Bland of Lakeview on opening race day May 22. (Ken MacIsaac Racing Photo)

In the Beginner Bandolero ace, Bristol Matthews was opportunistic when the 44 of McKenna Little and Lakeview’s Hailey Bland in the no 27 came together on the last corner of the final lap to grab her first-ever podium finish.

Bland would be classified as fifth by race officials post-race. She had taken the checkered flag in the heat race.

MacFarlands Industrial Beginner Bandolero

1 – 5 Ethan Hicken

2 – 85 Bella Pashkoski

3 – 99 Bristol Matthews

4 – 44 McKenna Little

5 – 27 Hailey Bland

Heat 1- 27 Hailey Bland

In the only other race that got to run its feature, Nine Mile River’s Dave Matthews was third and Jamie Dillman of Carroll’s Corner was fourth in the Toursec Thunder/Lightning race.

Toursec Thunder & Lightning

1 – 94 JJ MacPhee

2 – 88 Nic Baker

3 – 99 Dave Matthews

4 – 158 Jamie Dillman

5 – 147 Colin Matthews

Heat 1 – 94 JJ MacPhee

Heat 2 – 158 Jamie Dillman

For the Legends, Owen Mahar and Enfield’s Gage Gilby took home heat race wins and were on track when their feature was called with 10 laps completed.

Pictou’s Joey Livingstone won his heat race in a hooked-up no. 01 and would be on the pole for the Feature sportsman race. However it was postponed due to weather.

Dylan Dowe of Bedford was the other sportsman heat race winner.