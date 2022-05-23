Hopper takes Lighting feature; Bland, Johnson, Gilby among others with success at SSW season opener

SCOTIA SPEEDWORLD: A beginner driver to the Bandolero class; a veteran of the Bandolero division; and a veteran racer from East Hants highlighted the top local finishes during the CARSTAR Weekly Racing Series season opener at Scotia Speedworld on May 22.

The 107 of Kenny Hopper of Enfield brought home the victory in the Lighting division, an emotional one in Victory Lane.

In the Thunder/Lightning division they combine the two classes for races, so overall Hopper finished fourth.

Dave Matthews of Nine Mile River brought home the no. 99 in first place in the TOURSEC Thunder/Lightning feature. The top three were Thunder cars.

Matthews also want a heat race.

Toursec Thunder & Lightning

1 – 99 Dave Matthews

2 – 94 JJ MacPhee

3 – 88 Nic Baker

4 – 107 Kenny Hopper

5 – 120 Mike Jollimore

Heat 1 – 108 Kyle Sinton

Heat 2 – 99 Dave Matthews

In the MacFarland’s Industrial Beginner Bandolero division, the 27 Hailey Bland of Lakeview came home with a heat race victory, and a fourth-place finish in the feature race.

Bella Pashkoski of Beaver Bank rounded out the top five in the no. 85.

The no. 13 of Avery DeCoste took home the checkered flag in the feature.

MacFarland’s Industrial Beginner Bandolero

1 – 13 Avery DeCoste

2 – 44 McKenna Little

3 – 5 Ethan Hicken

4 – 27 Hailey Bland

5 – 85 Bella Pashkoski

Heat 1- 27 Hailey Bland

In the Outlaw Bandolero feature, Windsor Junction’s Ayden Christensen in the no. 24 tried tor eel in leader 71 Chase MacKay but couldn’t do it before the checkered flew, settling for second.

Dawson Noble of Nine Mile River rounded out the podium in the no. 8 machine.

Noble and Christensen each won their respective heat races

MacFarland’s Industrial Bandolero

1 – 71 Chase MacKay

2 – 24 Ayden Christensen

3 – 8 Dawson Noble

4 – 00 Caden Tufts

5 – 39 Chase Livingston

Heat 1 – 8 Dawson Noble

Heat 2 – 24 Ayden Christensen

In the Strictly Hydraulics legends, Enfield’s Gage Gilby came home in the no. 25 with a third-place finish, while Nine Mile River’s Colton Noble was just off the podium in fourth in the 03.

Danny Chisholm in the no. 87 won the feature.

Chisholm and Owen Mahar in the 66 took heat race wins.

Strictly Hydraulics Legends

1 – 87 Danny Chisholm

2 – 66 Owen Mahar

3 – 25 Gage Gilby

4 – 03 Colton Noble

5 – 18 Josh Langille

Heat 1 – 66 Owen Mahar

Heat 2 – 87 Danny Chisholm

The no. 14 of Alex Johnson of Oakfield came away with a second-place finish in the Fleet Brake Atlantic Sportsman feature, just one spot behind winner Deven Smith.

The no. 92 of Pete Miller of Kennetcook rounded out the podium for the feature.

Johnson and Miller each won heat races.

Fleet Brake Atlantic Sportsman

1 – 94 Deven Smith

2 – 14 Alex Johnson

3 – 92 Pete Miller

4 – 25 Andrew Lively

5 – 85 Darren Hilchie

Heat 1 – 14 Alex Johnson

Heat 2 – 92 Pete Miller

Next week the CARSTAR Weekly Racing Series returns to its usual Friday night at 7:00 p.m. on Pepsi Night.

Please visit www.scotiaspeedworld.ca for complete event and ticket information.