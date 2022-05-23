Cheema athletes fare well at World Cup event in Czech Republic

CZECH REPUBLIC: Four local athletes have fared well at a World Cup canoe and kayak championship as members of Team Canada.

Michelle Russell of Fall River; Riley Melanson; Sloan MacKenzie of Windsor Junction; and Craig Spence of Dartmouth all compete out of the Cheema Aquatic Club in Waverley.

All were competing at the world cup event in Racice, Czech Republic. All four now turn their focus to the World Cup event next weekend in Poland.

Russell finished first in the K-1, 500-metre B Final (10th overall in the world); while she teamed with Riley Melanson to come home eighth in the K-2, 500-metre race.

Melanson was eighth in the A final, K-4 500-metre race with Team Canada teammates.

Spence bright home a ninth-place finish in the Semi-final of the C-2, 500-metre race, and a fourth-place finish in the C-2, 1,000-metre A Final.

MacKenzie came home fourth the semi-final for the C-2, 500-metre race.

She also wound up in eighth place in the A Final of the C-1, 500-metre race.

The athletes will now prepare for the World Cup competition in Poland beginning Thursday.