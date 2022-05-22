Vaughan, Lively nab top 10 finishes in Pro Stock tour season opener

SCOTIA SPEEDWORLD: Craig Slaunwhite began defence of his 2021 East Coast International Pro Stock Tour championship the only way a champion knows—by winning the 2022 season opener Fleet Rite 150 at Scotia Speedworld on May 21.

The Halifax native took advantage of the two leaders at the time—Cole Butcher and Nic Naugle tangling, causing ach to eventually retire late in the race before a full crowd, en route to the victory.

Two local drivers from East Hants/Fletchers Lake had top 10 finishes in the season opener.

Matt Vaughan, formerly of Fletchers Lake now of Lantz, brought home the no. 0 East Coast International hot rod in fifth place, a great start to the season for the 2021 Rookie of the Year.

The top 3 on the podium )Jarrett Butcher third, far right); Craig Slaunwhite middle, winner; and Ashton Tucker, left, second place. (Healey photo)

Meanwhile, in his return to the tour and track, Shubenacadie’s Steve Lively drove the no. 30 East Coast Financing-sponsored machine to a ninth-place finish.

Ashton Tucker (Lyttleton, NB) got a great start to his first regular season on the Series with a second-place finish.

Jarrett Butcher (Porter’s Lake) also got a fantastic start to the 2022 season with a third-place podium finish. Donald Chisholm (Antigonish, NS) came home fourth.

Noel Road’s Pete Miller finished 17th in the Ace in the Hole Septic-sponsored no. 80. He tangled with the 36 of Gary Elliott and got the worst end of the deal, ending his race night after just 65 laps.

Atlantic Tiltload Heat Races kicked off the action on the track. Nicholas Naugle (Dartmouth, NS), Slaunwhite, and Cole Butcher (Hantsport, NS) won their Atlantic Tiltload heat races which set the field for the Fleetrite 150.



Lively took home the Kenny U Pull Hard Charger and the Fleet Brake Atlantic Lucky Dog Awards.

Naugle won the R&D Performance centre Most Laps Led Award. Naugle led 55 laps before tangling with Cole Butcher which eventually took both teams out of the race.

The East Coast Mini Stock Tour kicked off the racing card and put on a great show for fans. Andrew Warren (Whites Lake, NS) was first under the checkers, followed by Jesse Deveau (Greenwood, NS) and Matt Watson (Summerside, PE) who nipped Nine Mile River’s Dave Matthews at the line for third.The East Coast International Pro Stock Tour returns to action for the Cummins 150 on June 4 at Petty International Raceway, located just outside of Moncton in River Glade, NB. Green flag is at 4 p.m.