FALL RIVER/EAST HANTS: Seven women softball players from the Lower Sackville-Fall River-East Hants area have been named to the Nova Scotia 2022 Canada Games squad.

The 15-player roster was released last week by Softball Nova Scotia and sent to The Laker News by a couple of the players who made the teams parents.

Announced to the team from the Fall River/Windsor Junction area were:

Lauren Arnold of Windsor Junction- pitcher/infielder;

Renae Boutilier of Beaver Bank – infielder

Emily Hurshman of Beaver Bank – infielder

Grace Richardson of Middle Sackville – catcher

Maddy Rogers of Lower Sackville – outfielder

Announced as making the team from the East Hants community include:

Kaiti Ellsworth of Lantz – outfielder

Helen Hilt of Urbania – pitcher

Hurshman; Rogers; Boutilier; Arnold; and Richardson have all played previously for the Sackville Surge softball Association.

The other players rounding out the N.S. team are as follows:

Sammie Balfour (Halifax, NS) – Catcher/Outfield

Maddie MacIntyre (Stellarton, NS) – Infield

Sara MacNevin (Beechville, NS) – Catcher

Taylor Nickerson (Dartmouth, NS) – Infield

Jayden Palmer (MacLellan’s Brook, NS) – Infield/Outfield

Temma Parsons (Dartmouth, NS) – Pitcher/Infield

Mya Slawter (Cole Harbour, NS) – Pitcher/Infield

And Brooke Snyder (New Glasgow, NS) – Outfield