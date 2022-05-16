FALL RIVER/EAST HANTS: Seven women softball players from the Lower Sackville-Fall River-East Hants area have been named to the Nova Scotia 2022 Canada Games squad.
The 15-player roster was released last week by Softball Nova Scotia and sent to The Laker News by a couple of the players who made the teams parents.
Announced to the team from the Fall River/Windsor Junction area were:
Lauren Arnold of Windsor Junction- pitcher/infielder;
Renae Boutilier of Beaver Bank – infielder
Emily Hurshman of Beaver Bank – infielder
Grace Richardson of Middle Sackville – catcher
Maddy Rogers of Lower Sackville – outfielder
Announced as making the team from the East Hants community include:
Kaiti Ellsworth of Lantz – outfielder
Helen Hilt of Urbania – pitcher
Hurshman; Rogers; Boutilier; Arnold; and Richardson have all played previously for the Sackville Surge softball Association.
The other players rounding out the N.S. team are as follows:
Sammie Balfour (Halifax, NS) – Catcher/Outfield
Maddie MacIntyre (Stellarton, NS) – Infield
Sara MacNevin (Beechville, NS) – Catcher
Taylor Nickerson (Dartmouth, NS) – Infield
Jayden Palmer (MacLellan’s Brook, NS) – Infield/Outfield
Temma Parsons (Dartmouth, NS) – Pitcher/Infield
Mya Slawter (Cole Harbour, NS) – Pitcher/Infield
And Brooke Snyder (New Glasgow, NS) – Outfield